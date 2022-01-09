Left Menu

BJP minority cell offers 'chadar' at Piran Kaliyar praying for Modi's long life

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:35 IST
BJP minority cell offers 'chadar' at Piran Kaliyar praying for Modi's long life
The BJP's minority front on Sunday offered a 'chadar' in Piran Kaliyar Sharif praying for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent ''lapses'' in his security in Punjab.

Piran Kaliyar Sharif is the dargah of 13th-century Sufi saint of Chishti Order, Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari.

Pradesh BJP spokesman Shadab Shams, who went to the shrine to offer the 'chadar', said it was offered by the party's Alpasankhyak Morcha on behalf of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praying for the prime minister's long life and safety.

''Detention of the prime minister's cavalcade on a flyover close to Pakistan border for around 20 minutes was a terrorist conspiracy. He is the flagbearer of the aspirations of 125 crore Indians and endangering his life like this in his own country is something absolutely unacceptable,'' Shams said.

The incident occasioned the offering at Piran Kaliyar, the BJP leader told PTI.

''We also prayed for a second term in office for the BJP and will revisit Piran Kaliyar along with Pushkar Singh Dhami again once the party is re-elected to power in Uttarakhand after the state assembly polls,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

