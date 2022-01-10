Rajasthan Governor takes 'precautionary' dose of Covid vaccine

Rajasthan Governor Kajraj Mishra was administered a ''precautionary'' dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The state began administering a third or ''precautionary dose'' to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

''The governor started the vaccination programme by getting the precautionary dose at Raj Bhavan,'' according to a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan.

