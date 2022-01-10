Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:49 IST
Rajasthan Governor takes 'precautionary' dose of Covid vaccine
Rajasthan Governor Kajraj Mishra was administered a ''precautionary'' dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The state began administering a third or ''precautionary dose'' to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

''The governor started the vaccination programme by getting the precautionary dose at Raj Bhavan,'' according to a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

