Badri-Kedar temple committee reconstituted

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:05 IST
In yet another decision to please the priest community after withdrawing the Chardham Devasthanam Board Act, the Uttarakhand government has reconstituted the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee under a new head to manage the affairs of the two Himalayan shrines.

The move revives a body that controlled the two temples before the Chardham Devasthanam Board was constituted through legislation in the state assembly to control the affairs of 51 temples, including Char Dham.

It is being seen as the state government's message to the priest community ahead of the coming assembly polls that it is committed to protecting their traditional rights over the Himalayan temples.

BJP leader Ajendra Ajay has been appointed president of the committee, Kishor Panwar its vice president, and BD Singh its chief executive officer, a notification issued by culture secretary HC Semwal said.

Besides, there are 13 members on the committee.

Constituted through legislation during Trivendra Singh Rawat's chief ministership, the Chardham Devasthanam Board was dismantled and the Act which had led to its creation was withdrawn in December due to a prolonged agitation by priests.

The priests always opposed the Devasthanam Board as they felt it infringed upon their traditional rights over the temples.

