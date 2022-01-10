Left Menu

Kashmir Press Club calls for immediate release of journalist Sajad Gul

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:47 IST
Kashmir Press Club calls for immediate release of journalist Sajad Gul
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Press Club on Monday called for the immediate release of journalist Sajad Gul and urged authorities to allow him to pursue his media education and career in journalism.

The Club, in a statement, said it was deeply disturbed by the arrest of Gul who, apart from contributing news reports for an online portal, is pursuing Masters in Convergent Journalism from the Central University of Kashmir.

It urged the authorities to immediately drop the alleged charges against Gul for his journalistic work and said the FIR against him is purely aimed at criminalising the reportage and journalistic work in Kashmir.

Gul was picked up from home in Shahgund village in north Kashmir on Wednesday, with the police in its statement on January 8 admitting that he is in their custody, the Club said.

Police in its statement alleged that Gul had posted an ''objectionable'' video on his social media handle, it added.

Expressing concern over continuous harassment and threats of legal action against journalists in Kashmir by the police authorities, the Club said the threats, summons and arrests of the media persons have effectively restrained independent and investigative reporting from the Valley.

Demanding the immediate release and dropping of charges against Gul, it urged the authorities to create a conducive environment for journalists operating in Kashmir, free from threats, summons and arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022