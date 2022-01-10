Kashmir Press Club calls for immediate release of journalist Sajad Gul

The Kashmir Press Club on Monday called for the immediate release of journalist Sajad Gul and urged authorities to allow him to pursue his media education and career in journalism.

The Club, in a statement, said it was deeply disturbed by the arrest of Gul who, apart from contributing news reports for an online portal, is pursuing Masters in Convergent Journalism from the Central University of Kashmir.

It urged the authorities to immediately drop the alleged charges against Gul for his journalistic work and said the FIR against him is purely aimed at criminalising the reportage and journalistic work in Kashmir.

Gul was picked up from home in Shahgund village in north Kashmir on Wednesday, with the police in its statement on January 8 admitting that he is in their custody, the Club said.

Police in its statement alleged that Gul had posted an ''objectionable'' video on his social media handle, it added.

Expressing concern over continuous harassment and threats of legal action against journalists in Kashmir by the police authorities, the Club said the threats, summons and arrests of the media persons have effectively restrained independent and investigative reporting from the Valley.

Demanding the immediate release and dropping of charges against Gul, it urged the authorities to create a conducive environment for journalists operating in Kashmir, free from threats, summons and arrests.

