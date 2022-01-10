Left Menu

Sharad Pawar to address press conference on current political situation tomorrow

President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar will address a press conference on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:08 IST
President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sources said that Pawar is likely to speak about he present political scenario in Maharashtra and the country on Tuesday. He is also likely to speak about the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The results of the assembly elections will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

