Kazakh leader nominates Smailov for prime minister

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, as he spoke to parliament in a session broadcast live on state television.

Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet which Tokayev dismissed last week amid violent unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

