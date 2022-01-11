Left Menu

Delhi govt to start online yoga classes for Covid patients in home isolation from Wednesday

The participants can also interact with their instructor.Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:26 IST
Delhi govt to start online yoga classes for Covid patients in home isolation from Wednesday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes. From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

Each class will comprise 15 patients. The participants can also interact with their instructor.

Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022