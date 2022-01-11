Left Menu

Bulgarian PM self-isolates after security meeting

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has gone into precautionary self-isolation after being in contact with the parliament speaker who tested positive for coronavirus, a government press official said on Tuesday. Petkov, as well as President Rumen Radev, key ministers and leading politicians as well as the parliament speaker attended a long sitting of the country's consultative National Security Council on Monday.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:33 IST
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has gone into precautionary self-isolation after being in contact with the parliament speaker who tested positive for coronavirus, a government press office said on Tuesday. "The prime minister will be under quarantine as are the rules," the official said.

The government is yet to decide on a deputy prime minister who will be taking over his duties. Petkov, as well as President Rumen Radev, key ministers and leading politicians as well as the parliament speaker attended a long sitting of the country's consultative National Security Council on Monday.

