Turkey says welcomes new PM, easing tensions in Kazakhstan

Turkey welcomes the appointment of a new prime minister and the easing of tensions in Kazakhstan after countrywide violence last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a meeting of Turkic states on Tuesday. Speaking at an extraordinary virtual meeting of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Cavusoglu said Turkic nations would stand by Kazakhstan with all their resources and provide full support.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Alikhan Smailov prime minister on Tuesday, after having dismissed the government during the protests last week. The interior ministry said 9,900 people have been detained over the violence. The OTS includes Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgzstan, as well as Turkmenistan, and Hungary as partners.

