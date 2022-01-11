Left Menu

BJP attacks Cong over defence middleman's case against French firm

Citing reports of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari suing French firm Thales over the commission owed to him, the BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress for alleged corruption under its rule. For the sake of transparency and accountability, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul besides Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should respond, Bhatia said.

11-01-2022
Citing reports of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari suing French firm Thales over the commission owed to him, the BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress for alleged corruption under its rule. Even in defence purchases the Congress encouraged kickbacks and commissions, BJP spokesperson Gourav Bhatia told reporters, noting that Thales was involved in the upgrade of fighter aircraft when the Congress-led UPA was in power. Bhandari was supposed to get Rs 170 crore of kickback but was paid only about Rs 75 crore, Bhatia claimed, citing reports, and added that this has prompted him to sue the company. It is under the BJP government that the legal action to get the middleman extradited to India has begun, he said. Bhandari is currently in London. The BJP leader also alleged that Bhandari enjoyed close links with Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra. For the sake of transparency and accountability, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul besides Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should respond, Bhatia said. Vadra has in the past accused the government of targeting him due to political vendetta.

