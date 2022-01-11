Left Menu

UP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter refutes reports of father joining SP, says he was taken to Lucknow forcibly

Refuting the reports of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bidhuna Vinay Shakya joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), his daughter Riya Shakya on Tuesday claimed that her father was taken forcibly to Lucknow by her uncle for 'personal politics'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:46 IST
UP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter refutes reports of father joining SP, says he was taken to Lucknow forcibly
Riya Shakya, daughter of UP MLA Vinay Shakya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Refuting the reports of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bidhuna Vinay Shakya joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), his daughter Riya Shakya on Tuesday claimed that her father was taken forcibly to Lucknow by her uncle for 'personal politics'. In a self-made video, Riya Shakya said, "You all know that my father was paralyzed a few years back, after which he is unable to walk. My uncle Devesh Shakya took advantage of his illness and started doing personal politics in his name."

"Today, he crossed all the limits and took my father forcibly from our house and went to Lucknow to join SP," she said. Dismissing the reports of her father joining SP, she said, "I would like to tell you that we are working for BJP and will always stand firm with the party. When my father was ill, no one helped us, only Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath helped us."

Referring to the Samajwadi Party, she alleged that these people are trying to kidnap her too. "Their government (SP) has not been formed yet, imagine what will happen when they will farm the government here," she added. Riya Shakya further requested the state government to help her in finding the whereabouts of her father.

Meanwhile, elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022