PM Modi's safety was deliberately endangered in Punjab: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Tuesday that people have seen the role of the Congress government in Punjab in the planned conspiracy to play with Prime Minister Narendra Modis security. Modis safety was endangered deliberately, Nadda said, accusing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress leaders of making fun of such a sensitive matter.
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Tuesday that people have seen the role of the Congress government in Punjab in the ''planned conspiracy'' to play with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security. He made the remarks in apparent reaction to a news channel's 'sting' that purportedly quoted Punjab Police officials saying that they did not act against protestors who blocked the route of Modi's carcade last week as they did not have orders from their superiors. Modi's safety was endangered deliberately, Nadda said, accusing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress leaders of making fun of such a sensitive matter. They ''lied'' to the country continuously and politicised the issue, he said and asked Congress leaders to apologise to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- J P Nadda
- Congress
- Charanjit Singh Channi
- Punjab
- Punjab Police
- Narendra Modi
- Nadda
ALSO READ
Congress organized Dharma Sansad, then why question BJP? asks Raman Singh on Kalicharan's remarks
Congress flag falls from post as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it
Congress flag falls from post as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it
Uttar Pradesh: Congress holds marathon race for women in Lucknow
Congress party flag falls down as Sonia Gandhi attempts to unfurl it during foundation day event