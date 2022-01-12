Left Menu

Breach of PM's security big,  premeditated conspiracy: Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:50 IST
Breach of PM's security big,  premeditated conspiracy: Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was a premeditated conspiracy to harm him. Citing facts that have emerged from a sting operation conducted by a private news channel, Dhami said, ''On their basis it can be said that the breach in the Prime Minister's security in Punjab was not spontaneous but a big, premeditated conspiracy to harm him.'' The sting operation raises serious questions about the manner in which the prime minister's security was handled by the Congress government in Punjab, Dhami said at a press conference here.

The Congress must answer to the country on what happened in Punjab during the PM's visit.

He also said speaking against the Army and promoting Pak-China agenda is in the Congress's DNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022