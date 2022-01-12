Breach of PM's security big,  premeditated conspiracy: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was a premeditated conspiracy to harm him. Citing facts that have emerged from a sting operation conducted by a private news channel, Dhami said, ''On their basis it can be said that the breach in the Prime Minister's security in Punjab was not spontaneous but a big, premeditated conspiracy to harm him.'' The sting operation raises serious questions about the manner in which the prime minister's security was handled by the Congress government in Punjab, Dhami said at a press conference here.

The Congress must answer to the country on what happened in Punjab during the PM's visit.

He also said speaking against the Army and promoting Pak-China agenda is in the Congress's DNA.

