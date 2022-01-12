UK PM Johnson did not see May 2020 Downing Street invitation - press secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not see an email sent by a senior aide inviting staff to a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence in May 2020 during a coronavirus lockdown, Johnson's press secretary said on Wednesday.

"He did not see the email," the press secretary told reporters.

Earlier, Johnson offered his "heartfelt apologies" for attending the gathering at his official residence, to which the aide told staff to "bring your own booze". Johnson said he had believed it was a work event.

