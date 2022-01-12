Did not write any resignation letter, am dedicated to party, says BJP MLA

Rubbishing reports of resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi said on Wednesday that he is dedicated to the party, has not written the resignation letter, and would file an FIR against the ones behind it. "I am in BJP and dedicated to it. I have not written any letter. The letter was made viral as a part of a conspiracy by a big leader. I am going to register an FIR against the person who has written the letter," said Tripathi to media.

Tripathi also said that he had no conversations with the former BJP leader, UP Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the party to join Samajwadi Party. In a major jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party weeks ahead of the assembly polls, Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his position on Tuesday after which three more MLAs followed suit, and another cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from his position on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, speaking to ANI after his resignation, Dara Singh said, "The Dalits and backward people because of whom the BJP came to power in 2017 were neglected during the tenure of the government. They were not respected and they did not get any justice. I, therefore, resigned from the government." On the other side, Maurya had said after his resignation, "I have resigned from the Yogi Cabinet keeping in mind the government's attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youth, and traders. I have sent the letter to the Governor. I will consult with my supporters for a day or two, I will tell the number of people joining along with me after two days."

Speaking to ANI later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the resignations of the two ministers will help in the party's efforts to oust the BJP government in the forthcoming assembly polls. "They have eased the fight of the party in the coming days. Today, Dara Singh Chauhan too is standing with the SP, the whole of Uttar Pradesh wants to do a politics of positivity," he said.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. (ANI)

