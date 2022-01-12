Left Menu

Russian live fire exercises near Ukraine meant to create a threat -Sherman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:59 IST
Russian live fire exercises near Ukraine meant to create a threat -Sherman
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian live-fire exercises near the Ukraine border while Moscow holds talks on de-escalation with the United States and NATO were meant to intimidate and create a threat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"It's very hard for me to know what is in mind of President Putin. What I will say is there's no doubt it's meant to intimidate, it's meant to coerce it's meant to create a threat, to put pressure, to create a crisis," Sherman said in an interview with MSNBC from Brussels after talks with Russia and NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022