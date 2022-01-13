Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath is set to lose UP Assembly polls, claims Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday claimed that Yogi Adityanath is set to lose the upcoming Assembly polls in the Uttar Pradesh and the process for the same has begun after the exodus of MLAs from BJP.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 10:44 IST
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday claimed that Yogi Adityanath is set to lose the upcoming Assembly polls in the Uttar Pradesh and the process for the same has begun after the exodus of MLAs from BJP. The statement of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister came after the resignations of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, weeks ahead of the state Assembly elections.

"In all the elections held so far, other party leaders were joining the BJP, but for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, there is a stampede in the ruling party. The departure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is certain and the process has started," Baghel told the media persons in Raipur at the taking over ceremony of Mayor of Chairman of Birgaon municipal corporation. On Congress party winning the post of Mayor and Chairman in the Birgaon municipal corporation elections, he said, "Birgaon Municipal Corporation election was a very challenging election. BJP fought the elections with full force. Still, we won the elections due to the work of the government and the hard work of the party. Hence we occupied both the posts of mayor and chairman".

Earlier on Tuesday, following the resignation of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya from the Bharatiya Janata Party weeks ahead of the state assembly polls, the party suffered yet another jolt when three of its MLAs resigned citing "ignorance of the state government" of the poor and weaker section of society. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

