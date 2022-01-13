Left Menu

Chinese ex-security official accused of disloyalty charged with gun possession

China's Communist Party will hold a key once-in-five-years congress later this year, where Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as China's leader.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:24 IST
Chinese ex-security official accused of disloyalty charged with gun possession
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A former senior Chinese security official, censured last year by the ruling Communist Party for not embracing President Xi Jinping's authority, was charged for gun possession, market manipulation and graft, China's top prosecutor said on Thursday. Sun Lijun, who was vice minister of public security when probes against him began in 2020, had abused his positions in that and a previous role to benefit others in exchange for "exceptionally huge" bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on its official Weibo account.

Sun, 53, also faced criminal charges for illegal gun possession and manipulation of the securities market, the notice said, without giving details. Last September, the party's disciplinary and anti-graft watchdog said that Sun had forsaken the "Two Upholds" - upholding the authority of the party's central committee and Xi's core position in it - and was kicked out of the party.

The watchdog also said that Sun harboured inflated political ambitions, made inappropriate comments about the party's policy direction, spread political rumours, endangered political security, formed cliques to grow his personal influence and "seriously destroyed" party unity. China's Communist Party will hold a key once-in-five-years congress later this year, where Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as China's leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022