Latur city has become 'gambling den', alleges BJP MLA; targets MVA leaders

Maharashtra BJP MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar on Thursday alleged that Latur city has become a ''gambling den'', and blamed the local leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for it.

He said that people from neighbouring states visit the city for gambling purposes.

''Latur city is the largest gambling centre for three states - Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. This gambling den has modern facilities and many VIP vehicles are seen arriving in the city at night from adjoining states,'' he told reporters in a press conference. He also said that the BJP has decided to launch 'Shetkari Bachao Yatra' to seek compensation for the farmers whose lands were washed away due to incessant rainfall in the district. ''During the rally, the leaders will visit these affected farmers and pressure the government to demand compensation. BJP had planned this rally from January 1, but postponed it due to the coronavirus situation,'' the BJP legislator from Nilanga constituency said. Nilangekar criticised district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh for ''ignoring'' the farmers and their development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)