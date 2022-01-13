Left Menu

PM Modi asked CMs to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination pace in their states, says Sawant

During the meeting, the PM tried to know the positivity rate and the health infrastructure in the state, Sawant said.PM Modi insisted that the pace of vaccination, including that for the children in the age group of 15 to 18, be accelerated, and also asked the chief ministers to appeal to the eligible people to get the booster dose, he added.Sawant said he informed the prime minister that although the positivity rate in Goa is high, the number of people getting hospitalised is small.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:56 IST
PM Modi asked CMs to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination pace in their states, says Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked chief ministers to accelerate the pace of vaccination in their respective states and take other precautionary measures in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

Modi on Thursday interacted with the chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting. ''During the meeting, the PM tried to know the positivity rate and the health infrastructure in the state,'' Sawant said.

PM Modi insisted that the pace of vaccination, including that for the children in the age group of 15 to 18, be accelerated, and also asked the chief ministers to appeal to the eligible people to get the booster dose, he added.

Sawant said he informed the prime minister that although the positivity rate in Goa is high, the number of people getting hospitalised is small. ''In Goa, less than one per cent people have been hospitalised and there is 92 per cent recovery,'' he said.

As far as possible the economic activity in the state should not be stopped, although people need to follow certain restrictions that have been put up, Sawant said. He said that political parties were asked to desist from holding large public meetings in poll-bound states.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022