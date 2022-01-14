Pak to hold fresh population and housing Census using international best practices

Pakistan has decided to hold a fresh population and housing Census using international best practices and digital technology after differences over the results of the previous 2017 Census.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census and establishment of 'Census Monitoring Committee' during its 49th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.

As per recommendations of the Census Advisory Committee, CCI decided to conduct the Census adopting international best practices, using digital technology and GIS monitoring system.

It was apprised in the meeting that housing Census would be conducted before the population Census.

Results of the previous 2017 Census, which was the first since 1998, were disputed and were not formally shared. There was a demand by many groups that a fresh Census should be held.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the CCI emphasised that the government wants to have credible census data that can be used for initiating policies and projects for welfare of citizens.

According to the 2017 Census, the country's total population stands at 207.68 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.4 per cent.