Russia not ready to wait forever for U.S., NATO to respond on security demands - Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:08 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia was not ready to wait forever for the United States and NATO to respond to its security demands and that it wanted a detailed written response to every Russian proposal.

At his annual news conference, Russia's top diplomat said Moscow wanted to hear which proposals worked and which didn't with an explanation, and that the key thing was that everything was in writing.

Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin could take a decision once Moscow had received a point-by-point response to its proposals and counter-proposals from the West.

