UP Assembly polls: BJP trying to destroy Constitution, says Mukesh Verma ahead of joining SP

Ahead of joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), the sitting BJP MLA from Shikohabad constituency of Firozabad district Mukesh Verma on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to destroy the Constitution.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:34 IST
Former BJP leader Mukesh Verma (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), the sitting BJP MLA from Shikohabad constituency of Firozabad district Mukesh Verma on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to destroy the Constitution. Mukesh Verma resigned from the BJP on Thursday, following the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya who resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet recently.

Speaking to ANI, the former BJP leader said, "BJP wants to destroy the Constitution. Educated people who are cunning and clever are deliberately destroying the Constitution of the country." The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP.

Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday. Yadav has welcomed both Chauhan and Saini to SP.

Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP in the state. Earlier BJP MLAs Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

