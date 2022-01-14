Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:05 IST
Not three-fourth seats, BJP meant it will get 3 or 4 seats in UP polls: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying by the ''80 versus 20'' assertion, he meant only 20 per cent of the population will back the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections, while the remaining 80 per cent will support his party.

But after the arrival of Swami Prasad Maurya and others in the SP, the saffron party would lose even this 20 per cent, Yadav said in his speech after giving party membership to Maurya and others here.

''Baba mukhya mantri (Adityanath) should engage a math teacher,'' the SP president said, referring to the chief minister's ''80 vs 20'' remarks.

Adityanath had recently said that in the Uttar Pradesh elections, while 80 per cent supporters will be on one side, 20 per cent will be on the other, which many thought was alluding to the 20 per cent Muslim population in the state.

Yadav also pooh-poohed the BJP's claim of winning three-fourth seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, saying, ''they meant they will win three or four seats.'' PTI SNS CK

