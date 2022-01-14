Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:25 IST
Each Maha Cong district unit to have woman working president, says Patole
The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said each district unit of the party will have a woman working president.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the move is intended to strengthen participation of women in politics.

He added that 50 per cent reservation was made for women in local body polls when the Congress was in power, while in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls, the party had given 40 percent tickets to women candidates.

District unit chiefs have been told recommend names of meritorious women for the post of working president, he said.

