Left Menu

Italy bids farewell to EU parliament chief at state funeral

Italy held a state funeral on Friday for European Parliament President David Sassoli, with Italian and European Union leaders joining family and friends for a service in a Rome basilica. He died https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-parliament-president-sassoli-has-died-spokesperson-2022-01-11 in a cancer clinic in northeastern Italy on Tuesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:46 IST
Italy bids farewell to EU parliament chief at state funeral
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy held a state funeral on Friday for European Parliament President David Sassoli, with Italian and European Union leaders joining family and friends for a service in a Rome basilica. "I've had a good life, an extremely good life, even if a bit complicated, and to end it at 65 is really too early," Sassoli's wife, Alessandra Vittorini, quoted her husband as saying shortly before his death.

Friends said he had undergone a bone marrow transplant 10 years ago and suffered renewed problems late last year related to his immune system. He died https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-parliament-president-sassoli-has-died-spokesperson-2022-01-11 in a cancer clinic in northeastern Italy on Tuesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez were among the mourners on Friday.

Sassoli's coffin was draped in the European flag as it entered the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and of the Martyrs, with the Italian military providing a guard of honour. "He wanted a united Europe with core values, and he served to make the institutions work. Not ideologies but ideals, not calculations but a vision," Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a childhood friend of Sassoli, said in his homily at the service.

"We all carry in our hearts David's almost shy smile," he added. Originally a TV journalist, Sassoli switched to politics in 2009, winning election that year to the European Parliament, representing the centre-left Democratic Party. He had been president of the 705-seat EU assembly since July 2019 and his term had been due to end this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022