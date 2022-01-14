Shah worships cow at Jagannath temple on Makar Sankranti

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:52 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday worshipped a cow at the city's Jagannath temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and also offered prayers at the shrine.

Shah, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit to celebrate the harvest festival (also called Uttarayan), performed 'aarti' of the animal revered by Hindus.

''Cow worship is considered important in Sanatan Dharma. I got privilege of cow worship on this Uttarayan like every year at the Jagannath temple and received blessing of saints,'' the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar tweeted.

Shah also posted photos along with the tweet of his worship of cow and him offering prayers to Lord Jagannath at the temple.

The BJP leader every year flies kites with his family and party workers on the occasion of Uttarayan, but he refrained from doing so this year due to death of a close relative.

On Saturday, Shah will launch an organic farming scheme from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

