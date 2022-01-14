'SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals', says UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said the first list of candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has given a clear message that Akhilesh Yadav is not ready to leave ''criminals, goons and rioters''.

''Through the first list of candidates of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has given a clear message that he is not ready to leave criminals, goons and rioters aside,” Maurya said in a statement released by the BJP here.

He also said the formation of SP government would mean “riot raj, goonda raj and criminal raj” in the state.

On Thursday, the SP and RLD, contesting the assembly elections together in UP, released their first list with 29 candidates comprising 10 from the SP and 19 from the RLD.

Maurya alleged that the SP list also includes accused of Kairana (Shamli) ''exodus''.

''What message do you want to give to the people of the state through your alliance? Akhilesh Yadav should tell if he wants to create Muzaffarnagar-like (riot) and Kairana-like situation in the state again,” Maurya asked.

''Bharatiya Janata Party will run a campaign against the true character of the SP-RLD alliance and will also give a message to the public,'' he said.

In his statement, Maurya termed many candidates as history-sheeters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)