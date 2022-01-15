Left Menu

Brazilian presidential hopeful Moro tests positive for COVID-19

Former federal judge Sergio Moro, who is widely expected to run in the presidential election later this year, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, although he is fully vaccinated. "I tested positive for Covid. Since I had taken all three vaccine doses, I have no symptoms.

Former federal judge Sergio Moro, who is widely expected to run in the presidential election later this year, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, although he is fully vaccinated.

"I tested positive for Covid. Since I had taken all three vaccine doses, I have no symptoms. I will comply with isolation protocols, so some scheduled appointments will have to be rescheduled," Moro, who served as justice minister under President Jair Bolsonaro before splitting with the far-right leader, said on social media.

Moro became a household name in Brazil for leading Operation Car Wash, the country's largest ever corruption probe.

