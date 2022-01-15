Brazilian presidential hopeful Moro tests positive for COVID-19
Former federal judge Sergio Moro, who is widely expected to run in the presidential election later this year, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, although he is fully vaccinated. "I tested positive for Covid. Since I had taken all three vaccine doses, I have no symptoms.
"I tested positive for Covid. Since I had taken all three vaccine doses, I have no symptoms. I will comply with isolation protocols, so some scheduled appointments will have to be rescheduled," Moro, who served as justice minister under President Jair Bolsonaro before splitting with the far-right leader, said on social media.
Moro became a household name in Brazil for leading Operation Car Wash, the country's largest ever corruption probe.
