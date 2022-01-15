Left Menu

Congress releases first list of 83 candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates on 83 assembly seats of Punjab for the upcoming polls.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates on 83 assembly seats of Punjab for the upcoming polls. As per an official statement, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be contesting from his current constituency Amritsar East.

The party has fielded Pratap Singh Bajwa to contest from Qadian while singer Sidhu Moosewala, who joined the party recently, has been fielded to contest from Mansa, as per the statement. Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, who joined Congress a few days ago, will contest the election from Moga.

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

