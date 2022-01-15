UP CM congratulates all BJP candidates declared today for assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates who will contest elections in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. "For Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election-2022 @BJP4UP, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates declared today. Hail-Victory!" Adityanath tweeted.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a press conference, on Saturday released the list of BJP candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase for the UP assembly polls that are scheduled to begin on February 10. The BJP said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency. However, earlier it was reported that the UP CM would also contest from Ayodhya but this report now stands nullified.

"Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu assembly segment," he said. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

