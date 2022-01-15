UP polls: Chhattisgarh CM to start door-to-door campaign from Jan 16

With the Election Commission putting a ban on holding public rallies and gatherings in view of the spurt in Coronavirus cases, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will start door-to-door campaigning for Uttar Pradesh's Assembly elections from January 16. Baghel, who is a senior poll observer for Congress in Uttar Pradesh, will start his door-to-door campaign from UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar District on Sunday.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Barola at 12:00-1:00 pm, Silarpur at 1:00-2:00 pm, Sorkha at 2:00-3:00 pm, Behlolpur at 3:30- 4:00 pm and Jalpura at 5:00-6:00 pm in Gautam Buddh Nagar District. According to the sources, under the door-to-door campaign, party leaders and workers will reach out to people following the COVID-19 protocol and will connect with the people.

Baghel reached the national capital on Saturday and is likely to meet high command today, the source said. Congress party released its first list of 125 candidates, including 50 women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)