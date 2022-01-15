Congress MLA from Moga, Harjot Kamal, joins BJP in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress sitting MLA from Moga, Harjot Kamal, joined the BJP here ahead of the Assembly polls on Saturday as the party denied him an election ticket. "I was denied election ticket which was insulting for me", claimed Harjot Kamal after joining BJP. He added that the party leadership had asked him to contest from another place which he refused as he felt insulted by the Congress.

"Even while visiting Moga, Sidhu' Sahab did not visit my place but directly went to the Sood (Malvika Sood) house", said Kamal. While speaking about Malvika Sood contesting from Moga on Congress ticket instead of him, Kamal said, "I don't have any objection behind Congress selecting Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, Sonu Sood himself can contest. The problem is Congress not giving me a ticket from Moga." "Malvika Sood is like my sister but she doesn't have any political qualification, except being the sister of Sonu Sood."

According to Harjot Kamal, Congress ignored his contribution to the party. "I have spent 21 years with the Congress, starting as a Youth Congress worker. Moga was a Congress-devoid area and I have worked hard to establish the Congress in Moga by breaking the SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) wave", stated the former Congress leader. Meanwhile, Congress releases a list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls-CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East, Pratap Singh Bajwa to contest from Qadian, singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa. (ANI)

