EC reschedules polls to 4 municipal corporations in Bengal to Feb 12 amid rising COVID-19 cases

The West Bengal State Election Commission on Saturday postponed polls to four municipal corporations by three weeks to February 12 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a notification issued by the SEC, elections to Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Asansol municipal corporations will now be held on February 12 instead of January 22.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 5 PM, it said.

Earlier in the day, the state government sent a letter to the SEC, giving its consent to reschedule the election dates, owing to the present pandemic situation, an SEC official said.

Asked when the counting is likely to be held, he said that although nothing has been fixed yet, the SEC might schedule it on February 15.

''No date for counting of votes has been fixed yet. But it may be held on February 15. We will come out with a notification on this soon,'' he said. The Calcutta High Court had also asked the commission to explore the possibility of postponing the civic polls by four to six weeks in view of the surge in cases. The SEC official said that the decision to postpone the polling dates was taken to show respect to the Calcutta High Court.

He said that there will be no changes in the campaigning schedule and political parties and leaders should strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

''There will be no changes in the campaigning schedule. It will end 72 hours before the polling date and leaders and political parties must strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols,'' he added.

