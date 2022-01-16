Left Menu

Ready to get intellectually-challenged girl's case probed by any agency as per family's wish: CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 00:11 IST
Ready to get intellectually-challenged girl's case probed by any agency as per family's wish: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the state government was open to get the matter of an intellectually-disabled girl found in Alwar probed by a police officer from outside the city, by the Crime Branch, SOG or the CBI according to her family's desire.

Lashing out at the BJP, he alleged that the opposition party was spreading a ''disgusting propaganda'' for politics and the party was calling her a gang-rape victim, despite a medical report establishing that she had not been raped or sexual assaulted.

Gehlot said that an investigation was underway to find out the cause of the girl's injuries.

The 14-year-old girl was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night in Alwar. She was found bleeding and taken to a hospital where she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour-long surgery.

According to police, probe revealed that she had travelled from her village to the city on her own, they said. ''The state police is already doing an independent and impartial investigation in the case. Still, if the girl's family wants this matter to be investigated by a specific officer outside Alwar, or by the CID, Crime Branch, SOG or the CBI, then the state government is ready for this as well,'' Gehlot tweeted.

''The government's intention is clear that there should be independent probe in this matter and the truth of this incident should come to light,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded a CBI inquiry in the case. A delegation of BJP leaders also visited the girl's family in Alwar.

Gehlot said that BJP should realise what her family would feel due to its politics. He said that the family is already distressed and BJP leaders are doing ''shameful'' politics on the issue. ''It is shameful that the BJP is doing politics in the matter and reaching the girl's house in Alwar while calling it a case of gang-rape,'' Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022