RSS chief arrives in MP, meets seers who are on Narmada Parikrama

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday arrived in Madhya Pradesh, where he met some seers in Narsinghpur district before reaching Jabalpur, a Sangh functionary said.

Bhagwat came to Kareli in Narsinghpur district from Nagpur by train and met Swami Ishwaranand at Burman Ghat on banks of the river Narmada, Mahakoushal Prant Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, Vinod Kumar, told PTI.

Swami Ishwaranand and 182 pilgrims are on 'Narmada Parikrama', a circumambulation along the banks of the river, he said. After that, the RSS chief arrived in Jabalpur, he added.

Bhagwat was scheduled to attend a function in Jabalpur on Sunday, but it was cancelled due to rise in coronavirus case, Kumar said, adding that the Sangh chief will leave for Hyderabad on Monday.

