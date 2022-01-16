Left Menu

BKU chief Naresh Tikait extends support to RLD-SP candidates

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:14 IST
BKU national president Naresh Tikait extended his support to SP-RLD candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The alliance of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) had on Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the assembly elections.

All candidates are members of the Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD, according to the list shared by the party on social media.

The alliance has fielded Rajpal Baliyan from Budhana and Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur, both in Muzaffarnagar district, and Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan in Shamli.

I hope people of the state will support the candidates of this coalition, Tikait said while addressing people at Sisauli here. PTI CORR SRY

