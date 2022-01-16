Shocked by Centre's move to reject Bengal tableau from R-day parade, Mamata writes to Modi
It is shocking to find that the contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nations ceremony to celebrate the occasion of the Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence.
- Country:
- India
Expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude West Bengal's tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of freedom fighters, from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, Chief Minister Mamara Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the decision as people of the state would be ''pained'' by the move.
Banerjee also said that no reason was cited for the tableau's rejection.
''I have been profoundly shocked and hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications,'' Banerjee said in a two-page letter to Modi.
The proposed tableau was set to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year, the CM said.
''I may like to inform you that all the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government. It is shocking to find that the contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nation's ceremony to celebrate the occasion of the Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence. ''I urge you to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the Republic Day parade on the 75th year of our Independence,'' Banerjee added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases over Rs 20,900 cr to about 10.09 cr farmers as 10th installment under PM-KISAN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 13 projects and lays foundation stones of nine more worth Rs 4,815 crore in election-bound Manipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur rally postponed: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern over security breach during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit. PM to meet him: Govt sources.
Punjab government forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit: Official spokesperson.