Several BJP workers tender resignation over Gulab Devi being given poll ticket: Local party leader

Rajnish Varshney, who heads the BJP unit in the Chandausi constituencys Bahjoi area, said those who have resigned are angry over the party ticket being given to Gulab Devi as they were demanding ticket for someone else.Besides being the sitting MLA from the constituency, Devi is also minister of state for secondary education.Around 200 booth adhyaksh, 15 sector in-charges and a large number of party workers have tendered their resignation, Varshney told PTI Those who have resigned are angry over the party ticket being given to Gulab Devi for the assembly elections.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:34 IST
Over 200 BJP booth-level workers and officials have tendered their resignation over the party's decision to field Gulab Devi from Chandausi in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a local leader claimed on Sunday. Rajnish Varshney, who heads the BJP unit in the Chandausi constituency's Bahjoi area, said those who have ''resigned are angry over the party ticket being given to Gulab Devi'' as they were demanding ticket for ''someone else''.

Besides being the sitting MLA from the constituency, Devi is also minister of state for secondary education.

''Around 200 booth adhyaksh, 15 sector in-charges and a large number of party workers have tendered their resignation,'' Varshney told PTI ''Those who have resigned are angry over the party ticket being given to Gulab Devi for the assembly elections. They were demanding a ticket for someone else, and we have also informed the party high-command about this,'' he said.

BJP Sambhal district president Omveer Khadagvanshi, when contacted, said that he has no knowledge about this.

Devi told PTI, ''The party's top leadership gave me the ticket, and I am doing my work.'' PTI CORR NAV ANB ANB

