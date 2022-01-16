Left Menu

Finance minister holds pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP functionaries

Some prominent think-tank members and presidents of BJPs various wing also presented their views and suggestions. About 20 written submissions have been received and these will be compiled and submitted to the finance minister, the statement issued by Agarwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:43 IST
Finance minister holds pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP functionaries
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP leaders as well as professionals, business leaders, academicians and economists associated with the party.

Representatives from 25 BJP state units participated in the virtual discussion, the party said in a statement The consultation was also attended by national leaders, party general secretary Arun Singh, vice-president Baijayant Panda and spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal, among others, it said. Some prominent think-tank members and presidents of BJP's various wing also presented their views and suggestions. About 20 written submissions have been received and these will be compiled and submitted to the finance minister, the statement issued by Agarwal said. Sitharaman thanked all the party functionaries for their suggestions, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022