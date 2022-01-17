UK's Johnson questioned by civil servant on allegations of lockdown breaches - The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 04:16 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is investigating allegations of lockdown breaches, The Telegraph reported, citing sources.
Johnson have shared what he knows with Gray ahead of publication of the report as early as this week, Telegraph said.
The prime minister has been facing backlash for not following rules during the pandemic as he attended a gathering at his official residence during the first coronavirus lockdown in UK.
