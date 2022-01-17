Left Menu

JP Nadda to hold meeting on Assembly polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting on Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 13:31 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda at party headquarters in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
Earlier in the day, Nadda reached BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly and the 117-member Punjab assembly will be held on February 14.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Nadda has recovered from a COVID-19 infection. He tested positive for the virus on January 10.

"I got my COVID-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," Nadda had tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

