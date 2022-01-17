Left Menu

BJP's Sanjeev Balyan meets BKU chief, day after Tikait withdrew his statement seeking support for RLD-SP alliance

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Balyan met Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar on Monday, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:20 IST
BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Balyan met Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar on Monday, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Naresh Tikait had undergone a medical procedure a few days ago and Balyan had reached Sisoli to inquire about his health and well-being.

Sanjeev Balyan told ANI today after his meet, "We are like a family. We keep meeting often. As of now. I came here to know about his health. He is recovering well. We had a good meeting." This meeting holds importance as it is being linked with the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Notably, on Sunday, Tikait appealed for support for the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.

However, after a few hours of the meeting, he withdrew his statement and said that he is not supporting anyone. So far, both Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of several farmer unions and BKU has refrained from promoting any political party.

On January 14, Tikait visited Sisauli and met RLD candidates from Budhana and Meerapur seats of Muzaffarnagar. Further, Shiv Sena Upper House MP Sanjay Raut met Rakesh Tikait on January 13. "It was not a political meeting," Raut said to ANI.

Rakesh Tikait is scheduled to go to Lakhimpur Kheri on January 21. He said to reporters on Saturday that he will meet the farmers there and decide upon the future course of farmers' agitation. Leaders from political sphere meeting farmer leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait is crucial ahead of assembly polls.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

