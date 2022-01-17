Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:41 IST
Pradesh Mahila Cong president joins BJP  
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a shot in the arm for the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sarita Arya on Monday joined the saffron party.

The former Nainital MLA joined the BJP at its state headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pradesh party president Madan Kaushik and other leaders.

Arya was keen on a ticket from the Nainital constituency but was doubtful about the Congress fielding her. She had lost the seat to Sanjeev Arya in the 2017 assembly polls when the latter had contested on a BJP ticket. He is now in Congress.

