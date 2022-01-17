U'khand Assembly polls: Harak Singh Rawat has not joined Congress yet, says Harish Rawat

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Harak Singh Rawat has not joined the Congress officially yet, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said on Monday. Harish Rawat is currently in Delhi and is likely to meet senior Congress leaders today.

Speaking to ANI today, Rawat said, "I don't want to make any statement on this. Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh has not joined the Congress party yet. Party will take a decision after considering several angles." Ahead of assembly elections, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Harak Singh Rawat said that Congress Party will form the government in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI today, HS Rawat said, "Congress Party will form government in Uttarakhand. I will work for the Congress party." "BJP will never understand the problems of the common man. I know that party very well. I understand their approach. I will continue to work for the welfare of people," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had dismissed State Minister Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet on Sunday. The decision to dismiss Rawat from the Cabinet was taken during the BJP's Uttarakhand core group meeting held at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

In the last Assembly election, BJP secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)