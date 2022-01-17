Punjab CM thanks EC for postponing Assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s decision to postpone the Assembly elections by six days in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16. Addressing a press conference here, Channi thanked the EC on behalf of the people of Punjab and said that he had written to them requesting for a postponement because several devotees from the Scheduled Caste community from the state were likely to visit Varanasi for Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16, which could have "caused hindrance to their right of vote".

"I wrote...Because of which there would have been trouble in the voting process. The devotees would not be in the state and would be kept from their right to vote. Several people, devotees had called me for the same and as a Chief Minister of the state, I had requested the EC for the postponement. I am happy that the EC has accepted our request." "On February 14, in almost all villages, the celebrations would begin, and this could have caused trouble in the election process. I would like to thank the EC on behalf of the people of Punjab

He further informed that he has written to the EC's Sushil Chandra today to thank the commission for accepting the request. Further, commenting to AAP's Raghav Chadha's press conference today, Channi said, "The way the 'outsiders' are trying to create unrest in the state, the way Raghav Chadha tried to say bad things about the farmers of Punjab and made allegations against the morcha, the people of Punjab resent it."

Lashing out at Chadha for asking for an account of funds from the Kisan Morcha, Channi said, "Their attempt to loot the state is disappointing the people here. I want to ask for the account of the millions they received as funds from NRI's last term." Slamming the AAP for their way of functioning, the Punjab Chief Minister said that the party's workers in the state are tired of the "dictatorship" of the top leaders of the party.

"Ten of their 20 MLAs have left the party. Three MPs have also left. They have declared new faces for the elections, of which one candidate braved them and spoke against the leaders of AAP, and rejected a ticket from their party," Channi said. Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger, who quits Aam Aadmi Party today will be joining the Congress party, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has informed earlier.

Earlier today, the ECI decided to postpone the voting dates for the Punjab Assembly election to February 20. The State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14. This comes after several political parties, including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress, requested the Commission to postpone the elections.

According to the statement issued by the ECI, the last date for filing the nomination for candidates is on February 1, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 2. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

