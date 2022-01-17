Left Menu

Lebanese cabinet to meet next week for first time since October, says Al Jadeed TV

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:13 IST
Lebanese cabinet to meet next week for first time since October, says Al Jadeed TV

Lebanon will hold its first cabinet meeting in three months on Jan. 24, Al Jadeed TV channel said, citing Economy Minister Amin Salam.

Hezbollah and Amal, two powerful groups which back several ministers, said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, which had been blocking any meetings. The announcement opened the way for ministers to meet for the first time since Oct. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

