Jaishankar speaks with EU counterpart, discusses Afghanistan, Myanmar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the strategic facets of the India-EU cooperation with European Unions EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and also deliberated upon global hotspots, including Afghanistan and Myanmar.Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts from Hungary and Sweden separately and discussed bilateral cooperation.A warm conversation with EU HRVP JosepBorrellF, our first this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the strategic facets of the India-EU cooperation with European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and also deliberated upon global hotspots, including Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts from Hungary and Sweden separately and discussed bilateral cooperation.

''A warm conversation with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF, our first this year. Reviewed trade & investment, connectivity, climate action and strategic facets of India-EU cooperation,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet after speaking with the EU official.

''Discussed global hotspots, especially Afghanistan and Myanmar,'' he added.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said he had a good discussion with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

''Discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, mobility and health. Confident that the positive momentum of 2021 will grow further in 2022,'' the external affairs minister said.

''Look forward to welcoming him in India soon,'' he added.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said he also spoke with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, and the conversation covered the COVID-19 situation, green transition and Nordic cooperation.

''Our bilateral relationship continues to advance steadily,'' he said.

Linde also tweeted about her discussion with Jaishankar, saying, ''Good to talk to India's FM @DrSJaishankar. Confirmed the very close and broad partnership between Sweden and India and underlined our continued cooperation on many important issues, including climate.'' PTI ASK RC

