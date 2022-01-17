India working on signing free trade deals with many countries, Modi says
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:06 IST
India is working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
India recently announced a start to free trade talks with Britain with the intent of signing a deal by the end of this year.
