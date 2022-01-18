Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo

Indonesia's parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation's capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday.

The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo's ambitious proposal, stipulates how the development of the capital will be funded and governed.

