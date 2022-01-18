Left Menu

Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's parliament has approved a bill to relocate the nation's capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on Borneo, House Speaker Puan Maharani said on Tuesday.

The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo's ambitious proposal, stipulates how the development of the capital will be funded and governed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

